Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $336.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

