Melanie Carpenter Sells 269 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $55,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

