2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Philip D. Gregory Sells 3,794 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.