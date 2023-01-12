eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 7,343 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $953,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

