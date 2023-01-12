QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,896.55).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.

On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($63,655.17).

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,827.59).

On Monday, November 14th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$47,400.00 ($32,689.66).

On Friday, November 11th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$47,150.00 ($32,517.24).

QV Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

