QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,896.55).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($63,655.17).
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,827.59).
- On Monday, November 14th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$47,400.00 ($32,689.66).
- On Friday, November 11th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$47,150.00 ($32,517.24).
QV Equities Stock Performance
QV Equities Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.
About QV Equities
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
