Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 77,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,375,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $231,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,301,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,297,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $226,620.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,005,579.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $231,281.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,301,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,683,797 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,553. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

