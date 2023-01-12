H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $57.20 Price Target at HSBC

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

