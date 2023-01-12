Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.72. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $274.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

