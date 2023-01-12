Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

ACLS opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

