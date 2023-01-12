Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $96.71.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,958,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

