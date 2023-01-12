Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 82,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
