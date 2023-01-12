Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 82,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

