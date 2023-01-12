Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.78.

ALGN opened at $234.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.89. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $562.26.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

