ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.56.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

