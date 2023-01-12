BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 264.64 and a beta of 0.36.
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $23,770,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.