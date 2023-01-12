BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 264.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $23,770,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

