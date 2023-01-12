CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $484.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
About CECO Environmental
