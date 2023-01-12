CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CME. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.07.

CME opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

