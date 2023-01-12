Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

