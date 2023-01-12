Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Mizuho cut shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $246.27. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

