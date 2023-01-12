KeyCorp Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

