Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

