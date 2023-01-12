Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DCT opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.09, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,926,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.