Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $56.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.