Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CUTR opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

