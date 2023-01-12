Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

