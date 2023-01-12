Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given New £128 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from £114 ($138.89) to £128 ($155.95) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.35) to GBX 9,630 ($117.32) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ferguson by 191.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

