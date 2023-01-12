Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 9,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.9% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,072,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 214,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

