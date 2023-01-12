Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 5.3%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.19 and last traded at 2.19. 258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 370,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.08.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.97.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 162.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

