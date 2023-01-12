Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 13,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,627,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.