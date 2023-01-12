Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 7.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. 25,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,464,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.