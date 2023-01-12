SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 7.6%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
