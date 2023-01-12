SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 7.6%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.