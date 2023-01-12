EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 8.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 23,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,819,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.55.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

