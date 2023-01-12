AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading 8.8% Higher

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.19. 24,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,280,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

