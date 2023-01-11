Country Club Bank GFN Buys 2,565 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,072. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

