UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.86. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

