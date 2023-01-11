Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.74.

DAL opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

