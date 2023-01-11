Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.76 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

