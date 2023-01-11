Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

