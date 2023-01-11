Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 40,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.