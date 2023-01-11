Sepio Capital LP Sells 976 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

