State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 769 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $320,430. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.