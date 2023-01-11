Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $35,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

