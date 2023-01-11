Country Club Bank GFN Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

LMT stock opened at $462.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $359.45 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.95 and its 200 day moving average is $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

