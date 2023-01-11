Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 180 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

