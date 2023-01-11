Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

