New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 20,165 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
