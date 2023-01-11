Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.13 and a 200 day moving average of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $544.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.64.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.