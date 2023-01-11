iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $282.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

