Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $249.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

