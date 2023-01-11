Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $563.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

