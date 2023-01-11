Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $541.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

